Auburn University fully returning to on-campus operations

Auburn University is fully resuming on-campus operations that were disrupted by the coronavirus last year. (Source: WTVM)
By Associated Press | February 7, 2021 at 11:25 AM CST - Updated February 8 at 5:45 AM

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Auburn University is fully resuming on-campus operations that were disrupted by the coronavirus last year.

All optional remote instruction will end on Sunday. And most employees who’ve been working on a virtual basis will return to campus on Monday.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports the decision to reopen was based on multiple factors. The university has experienced a downward trend in COVID-19 since 113 cases were reported during the week ending Jan. 17.

