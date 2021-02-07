Warmer temps for the workweek; Rain chances ahead

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies stay in place for this evening into Monday morning, low temps will be chilly again dropping into the upper 20s to lower 30s.
Despite the cooler start, Monday afternoon looks fantastic with highs back above average in the upper 50s with partly cloudy skies and a light breeze. More clouds push in for Tuesday with highs in the middle 60s, a few stray showers will be possible. The warming trend continue into Wednesday with temps in the middle 60s, we will be tracking rain showers and isolated storms coming in from the west during the evening and overnight hours.
Widespread, soaking showers and even a few thunderstorms will be likely on Thursday as a cold front sweeps through. Showers will end by early Friday morning with a surge of colder air coming in from the north, highs on Friday will be in the middle 40s.
Valentine’s Day weekend is looking colder for now with temps in the lower 40s, rain and snow showers will be possible on Sunday.
