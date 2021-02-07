Madison County teacher expresses her excitement about COVID-19 vaccine

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Tomorrow kicks-off the next phase of COVID-19 vaccines. If you’re 65 and older, a teacher, or front line employee you’ll be eligible to receive the shot.
To help with the increased demand, Huntsville Hospital is expanding their large-scale clinic at John Hunt Park.
Teachers and other front line employees have patiently waited for their turn. They’ll get the vaccine at the Jaycee’s Building at John Hunt Park starting tomorrow.
Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers announced on Wednesday, they would be vaccinating more people here in North Alabama thanks to an increased shipment of the vaccine.
He says health officials will be able to vaccinate between 1,500 and 2,000 people a day. This clinic is not a free for all. The clinic is only for those 65 an older, frontline workers and teachers who make an appointment.
The clinic will be open from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Brandy Panagos works as a teacher at Bob Jones High School in Madison. She says the process was easy for her to sign up and she’s excited to finally get vaccinated.
”I filled out the form on Friday January 29, it was right when the link went live to my understanding. I got my phone call that following Wednesday it was after 5 pm. I honestly thought it was someone trying to get me to renew my car warranty, but I went ahead and answered the call just in case and I felt like I had won the lottery,” said Panagos.
If you meet the criteria and want to schedule an appointment to get the vaccine, click here to access the sign-up form.
