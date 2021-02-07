Chilly & Dry for your Sunday Morning

Snow reports early this morning from some of our northern cities, and in Tennessee. Road conditions for the majority of us in the Valley will be alright throughout the morning, but the closer to Tennessee the more issues you may run into. Be careful/mindful of slick spots on the roadways and of slush.
For the day ahead, we will get a bit of sunshine with highs climbing into the 40s this afternoon.
Dry for a few days next week, but more rain is on the way by Thursday.
The extended forecast looks to be a bit of a rollercoaster as far as temperatures go, but a mix of the 30s, 40s, 50s, and 60s are making an appearance.
