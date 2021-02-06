Senate Bill 12: Could the National Anthem soon be required in public schools?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If passed, Senate Bill 12 would require public schools to play the National Anthem during the school week and before all athletic events.
The bill’s sponsor, Alabama Senator Gerald Allen, said the idea for this bill started after he was a spectator at his grandchild’s games at school.
“I was at a sporting event, watching my granddaughter play one evening at a volleyball tournament,” Senator Allen said. “I got to thinking about, ‘When are they going to play the National Anthem?’. That wasn’t played.”
This sparked Senate Bill 12.
If passed, this bill would require all K-12 public schools to play the Star-Spangled Banner during school sanctioned sporting events and at least once per week during school hours.
An exception would be if a school has more than two sporting events on the same day. Then schools will only be required to play the anthem once.
“Men and women through the ages have given their lives to protect and defend this great country, and it’s just fitting to let those students here that National Anthem,” Senator Allen said.
We took a poll on our Facebook page and some people were for the bill while others were against.
“Yes! Alabama Patriots,” one comment read.
Another said, “They should leave that up to the schools.”
