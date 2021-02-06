SCAM ALERT: Albertville police warn of phone scammers

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new scam is making its way through Marshall County.
Albertville police say they are receiving calls from concerned citizens who say they’re getting calls from someone claiming to be Officer Anderson. However, there is no one by that name who works for the Department.
Victims of the calls claim the officer on the phone says their social security number has been used in a crime and officers need more information from them.
Albertville police officers want to make it oud and clear, THIS IS A SCAM!
Officials with the Department say there is no Officer Anderson and they do not call individuals for personal information.
If you receive this type of call, do not give away any personal information and simply hang up.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.