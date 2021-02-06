PulsePoint app helps in moments of emergency

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In honor of American Heart Month, the Huntsville-Madison County 911 Center launched a new life-saving app.
PulsePoint is a free mobile app which alerts CPR trained citizens of incidents of sudden cardiac arrest in nearby public areas.
So how exactly does it work?
When the 911 center receives a call about a person in need, it sends an alert while also dispatching first responders.
Don Webster with HEMSI is encouraging everyone in Madison County to download this life-saving app.
“It is very important. You’ve always heard the cliché that seconds count and they do, minutes count. The quicker that a person that goes into cardiac arrest, the quicker that somebody starts CPR on them and saves lives,” Don Webster said.
Since launching the program back in 2019, there have been nearly 300 PulsePoint devices that alerted trained individuals to situations where CPR was needed.
The PulsePoint app is available on Apple and Android devices. For more information about PulsePoint or to download the app, visit www.madco911.com.
