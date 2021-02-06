Possible rain and snow mix overnight into Sunday morning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Clouds will continue to move in this evening as an upper level disturbance swings through the Tennessee Valley.
Rain showers will develop this evening and possibly mix in with some sleet or even light snow overnight into Sunday morning as temps fall. A dusting of light snow to maybe half an inch will be possible into Middle Tennessee and the higher elevations of NE Alabama, no significant road impacts are expected into the morning hours. Sunday will see clearing skies and breezy north winds, highs will be in the mid to upper 40s with some sun through the afternoon.
Clear skies Sunday night will allow temps to drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s by Monday morning. Monday afternoon will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with mild temps in the upper 50s. More scattered rain showers will move through on Tuesday with warmer highs in the lower 60s.
We are closely watching the forecast for the end of the work week, we have bumped up high temperatures a bit based on recent model trends. It looks like a cold front will move through on Thursday bringing rain showers and isolated thunderstorms to the area. Temps fall into Friday morning leaving a window of a possible rain and snow mix.
Valentine’s weekend is trending colder for now, we will continue to revise this forecast as needed!
