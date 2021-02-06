Lawrence County Schools Superintendent speaks out on NAACP racial discrimination complaint

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Adrian Taylor has worked in maintenance for the Lawrence County Board of Education for nearly sixteen years. He has applied for the maintenance manager position three times.
“I’m definitely the best man for the job. Without a doubt,” Taylor said.
Taylor says someone else has been hired every time. He says he has experience in everything when it comes to working in maintenance.
Taylor says he knows the job best and was not given a reason for being denied.
“I personally just think it’s race, it’s because I’m black. I feel that if I was white, it wouldn’t be an issue,” Taylor said.
He filed a complaint with the NAACP.
Lawrence County Schools Superintendent Jon Brett Smith says there was no discrimination in this decision.
“In this particular instance there were 11 people who applied for the job and 10 of the 11 didn’t get the job so I’m sure they all feel like the wrong decision was made,” Smith said.
Smith says the district currently employs more minority principals now than ever before.
“We’re working hard to make sure that we have a diverse environment. Nothing’s perfect but again, we’re doing the best we can,” Smith said.
The Lawrence County NAACP Vice President Bobby Diggs says only 4 of 59 leadership positions in the school system are occupied by minority staff members.
Taylor says he filed the complaint to help others in the future.
“If it paved the path for somebody else, you know, I’m happy with it. And that’s what I hope to accomplish with this right here,” Taylor said.
Taylor and Diggs say they want the school system to implement a clear diversity and inclusion plan.
