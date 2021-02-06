Fort Payne man facing obscene material charges

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man in Fort Payne is now facing charges after the DeKalb County Investigations Unit received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
That tip led investigators to the home of 55-year-old Roderick Ford on Turner Avenue. Investigators had a search warrant and charged Ford with dissemination/display of obscene material and possession of obscene material.
According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, this is an ongoing investigation and more arrests are possible.
