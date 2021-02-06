Death investigation underway in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police officers responded to a shooting on Regia Drive at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Officers said 40-year-old Jamie Howard, has been identified as the victim.
According to authorities, Howard was found deceased when officers arrived. The official cause of death is still under investigation.
WAFF is told, 42- year-old Russell Howard Jr., turned himself in peacefully to authorities at the scene. HPD said Howard is being charged with murder and was booked into the Madison County Jail.
Investigators believe the murder happened during an apparent domestic related.
