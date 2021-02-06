Clear skies to start out, but rain moves in y evening

Partly cloudy out there, but dry for the morning hours.
Gusty winds will continue as we go throughout the latter half of your day today, with highs climbing into the lower 50s for the afternoon. South winds will help warm temperatures, but change back to the north overnight into Sunday.
Some sunshine periodically today, with chances for rain increasing going into the afternoon.
Monday will be mild in temperature, but the following days bring some cold air to the Valley and the extended forecast.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.