After 1 inmate dies, 12 more Lauderdale County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Twelve inmates at the Lauderdale county jail have tested positive for COVID-19.
An inmate at that jail tested positive before dying on Monday.
Lauderdale County Jail staff began testing inmates for COVID on Monday.
“We’re monitoring them on a daily basis. The nursing staff is at least taking their temperatures once a day, sometimes twice. We’re just staying on top of it to make sure we get a handle on it,” said Lauderdale County Sheriff, Rick Singleton.
Sheriff Singleton said because of the way the Lauderdale County Jail is built, it’s impossible to isolate inmates by themselves.
WAFF asked if they’d consider releasing non-violent offenders.
“If we’ve gone from 370 to 250, that’s 120 less people in jail than there were 9 months ago. So we’re taking every measure we know. We’re letting as many people go that we can release and keep the community safe as we can,” said Singleton.
WAFF also asked if they could move inmates to a separate facility.
Sheriff Singleton said that’s a tall order too.
“For example, we had to go last week and pick up an inmate for a court appearance. Well, we tried to work it out with the Department of Corrections where we just pick him up, carry him to court, and carry him right back. But once he leaves their facility they will not accept him back until they go through a quarantine period, so he’s in our jail now,” said Singleton.
Any inmate brought into the Lauderdale County Jail is screened for COVID symptoms.
They are also isolated from the general population for 10 days.
