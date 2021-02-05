State health dept.: Hundreds of Alabamians who crossed state line to get vaccine denied second dose

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Waiting for your turn for the vaccine can be frustrating for some people, so frustrating hundreds of Alabamians have crossed state lines for their shot.
However, Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH says many of them have reached out to the department, now saying states have declined their second dose of the vaccine.
She says that’s because bordering states’ supply is depleting.
Dr. Landers says the health department is allotted second doses based on first doses given out, but the state will find a way to accommodate Alabama residents who received their first dose in a different state.
“Other states are saying we cant give your second dose. But the state of Alabama is going to work to take care of our citizens that have been vaccinated, even if they’ve been vaccinated in another state, we’re going to make sure they get that second dose,” Dr. Landers said.
There is no rule stating you can’t cross state lines to receive a covid-19 vaccine in Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida.
