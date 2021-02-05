School leaders and teachers pushing for more educators to be vaccinated

MORGAN & LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Although teachers are now eligible to receive vaccines, Decatur City School’s Superintendent of school safety Dwight Satterfield is discouraged by the fact that there is still a shortage of doses.
“We’re ready. We have our list ready, we have over 500 staff members that want the vaccine. We will leave no stone unturned to try and get vaccines for our staff that wants those,” Satterfield said.
Satterfield says around 10 percent of his teachers have been vaccinated and he isn’t losing hope.
“We’re desperate at this point to find something to help our teachers, but we’re not giving up, we’re looking, talking, and communicating daily with every entity that would provide it to us,” Satterfield said.
Corey Winters is a special education teacher at East Limestone High School. She is part of the 80 Limestone County School teachers who were bussed to the health department this week to be vaccinated.
Winters says teachers are on the frontline of this pandemic and it is nice to not have to worry about the constant exposure.
“As a teacher, we see all this before the doctors do because the kids come to school and we usually end up sending them home sick,” Winters said.
Winter’s daughter Bella has multiple heart defects and has been on the heart transplant list since November.
“That took this pandemic to a whole new level in our household because the last time she had the flu she spent a week in the hospital and I watched her lay there and struggle to breathe,” Winters said.
Winters says being vaccinated means there is less risk of exposure in her household.
The Alabama Department of Public Health does consider teachers as frontline workers. They are part of the extended rollout that begins statewide Monday. Some districts have been able to secure the vaccine early.
