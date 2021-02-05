Rainsville residents will soon see an increase in sanitation rates

RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Rainsville residents can expect their sanitation bill to be a little higher soon.
The City Council approved an increase on Monday.
Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt said Rainsville Public Works needs money for equipment and to cover rising costs.
He said the sanitation rates in Rainsville haven’t changed since 2005.
Since then, the rates have been $14.00 per month for residents.
Now, rates will increase to $18.00 per month.
Mayor Lingerfelt said part of this increase is because costs for the Public Works Department have increased over the years.
“With the price of fuel trucks, garbage cans, whether it be the plastic ones or the metal ones that roll off and front loads. All of those prices have gone up, they go up pretty much every year. So, we’re just trying to get the services in the community and that’s the reason we had to raise the rate from $14.00 to 1$8.00 dollars,” said Lingerfelt.
The new rates will go into effect on April 1st.
