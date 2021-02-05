Overnight Fire Leaves One in Hospital

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Fire Department responded to a residential fire at 11:36 P.M. Thursday at the Cedars Springs Station subdivision.
When fire crews arrived at the scene, they saw that the roof and back of the house was engulfed in flames. Fire crews fought back the fire for about two hours.
They were able to locate and rescue one woman who was trapped inside the house and she was taken to a local hospital. There was no word on her condition but Madison Fire Chief David Bailey said that, “she was talking with us before she left, awake and oriented”.
After rescuing the woman, the fire department tried to locate any other people that might be trapped in the house. After doing a sweep of both the first and second floors they did not locate anyone else.
No other houses were impacted by the fire.
Fire officials didn’t immediately know the cause of the fire but said a fire investigator will begin an investigation as soon as the house is safe to enter
