New downtown development Constellation Huntsville planning to finish in 2022

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Construction is underway at Constellation Huntsville near downtown, and some residents feel this place will give them more places to relax on the weekends.
This project will add 219 apartments downtown, retail shops, restaurants, office space and a new hotel joining the Spring Hill Suites, according to a co-developer.
Huntsville resident Denise Heaman said she’s glad to see more places to live and eat are coming to Huntsville.
“The more residential living that goes on there, the more vibrant the residential life comes,” Heaman said.
Co-Developer D. Scott McLain said he’s been working on this project for over 20 years.
“This is essentially the front door to downtown,” McLain said. “When you are in charge of the front door you need to do it right. So that’s one of the reasons it’s taken so long to do this.”
Other reasons McLain said the project has taken so long include a recession, lending issues, partner changes and a pandemic. However, it is now taking shape with construction on apartments, retail spots, and restaurants.
“The office is going to be demand driven,” McLain said. “We don’t know how we feel about offices these days particularly a tall building office. So we have to see how people want to be in offices.”
He also said the apartments will help solve another problem.
“Our community needs all sorts of housing. If you talk to the residential real estate people there’s a great shortage of houses,” he said.
The apartments, restaurant space, and retail are supposed to be finished sometime around April 2022.
