Morgan Co Schools

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Schools have faced many challenges this year, and parents are concerned about their children falling behind in the classroom.
Deputy Superintendent in Morgan County, Lee Willis, says he believes public education is the strength of our country. Kids must stay on track during the school year, especially our younger students.
Morgan County Schools have already put into place after school programs for students that are falling behind.
Willis tells me that he is very passionate about The Literacy Act that was passed in 2019 by State Representative for District 8, Terri Collins.
The Literacy Act was established to improve the reading proficiency of public school students in kindergarten through third grade.
The Literacy Act states that if a child is not at a third-grade reading level at the end of the third grade they will be held back. This does not fully go into effect until the 2021-2022 school year.
Willis tells me that research shows if a child in the third grade is at a third-grade reading level by the end of the year, the likelihood of their success through the rest of their education increases tremendously.
Willis says the main focus is for next year and getting every student caught up.
“Next year is so critical because we have to recover. We have done the best we can to move schools along,” says Willis.
“We feel good about what we have done, but we really don’t know. We do know that it is not as good as it usually is, and we accept that as a fact. So our whole focus next year has to be where are we and what do we have to get caught up.”
Willis tells me that public education is the people, and if the people think summer school or extending the school year is something that needs to be done then they should express that concern.
