McBride Elementary School temporarily transitions to remote learning

MUSLCE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Students at McBride Elementary School in Muscle Shoals will temporarily return to virtual learning.
All grades within the elementary school will transition to remote learning starting Friday, February 5 through Friday, February 12.
This allows all students and staff members at McBride a full 10-day period of separation. McBride Elementary students will return for in-person classes on Tuesday, February 16, the day after Presidents Day holiday.
School leaders say it’s out of caution for the increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases within the school.
Officials said in a release the nursing staff has notified anyone known to have been directly exposed to the individuals who have tested positive, and those potentially exposed have already begun their home isolation.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.