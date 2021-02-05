Local Cracker Barrel stores soon serving alcohol

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Some folks in north Alabama will soon be able to order a beer with their biscuits and gravy or a mimosa with their Momma’s Pancake Breakfast.
That’s right, local Cracker Barrel restaurants will soon add beer, wine, and mimosas to their menus.
The Old Country Store made the announcement earlier in Fall of 2020 that it was planning to sell alcohol in restaurants for the first time in its 51-year history.
Now, those plans are ready to roll out here in the South.
According to our partners over at the Decatur Daily, the manager of Decatur’s Cracker Barrel on Beltline Road Southwest says he received a state alcohol license, but is not sure when the restaurant will be ready to serve bubbly.
The Huntsville Cracker Barrel is scheduled to begin serving alcohol on February 17th.
Roger Frazier, manager of Decatur’s Cracker Barrel on Beltline Road Southwest
The Athens location is planning to begin beer and wine sales March 1st.
Cracker Barrel first began testing limited beer and wine offerings in Florida prior to the pandemic.
“We’ll be introducing the beer and wine program to the majority of our system in fiscal ’21 and we expect it to be in approximately 600 stores by the end of the fiscal year,” CEO of the chain Sandra Cochran said.
