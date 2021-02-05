Huntsville City School Board enters purchase agreement on Blossomwood property

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City School Board members voted to approve a land purchase agreement to buy property in the Blossomwood area.
A unanimous vote to approve the $2,750,000 purchase happened at a January 19th meeting.
According to the purchase agreement, the property is owned by Clements Baptist Church, it sits on McClung Avenue near Maple Hill Park.
A spokesperson for the school board confirmed the agreement was executed on January 20th.
“At this time, I am unable to provide any updates other than the district has entered a purchase agreement to purchase property. We hope to share more information in the coming weeks,” said Huntsville City School Chief Communications Officer Craig Williams.
