Huntsville City School Board enters purchase agreement on Blossomwood property
Huntsville City Schools entered into purchase agreement in January 20th (Source: WAFF 48 news)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | February 5, 2021 at 3:20 PM CST - Updated February 5 at 3:20 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City School Board members voted to approve a land purchase agreement to buy property in the Blossomwood area.

A unanimous vote to approve the $2,750,000 purchase happened at a January 19th meeting.

According to the purchase agreement, the property is owned by Clements Baptist Church, it sits on McClung Avenue near Maple Hill Park.

A spokesperson for the school board confirmed the agreement was executed on January 20th.

“At this time, I am unable to provide any updates other than the district has entered a purchase agreement to purchase property. We hope to share more information in the coming weeks,” said Huntsville City School Chief Communications Officer Craig Williams.

