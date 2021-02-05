Financial Friday: Money Saving Tips for Valentine’s Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Flowers, candy, and dinner can get expensive. But you can still show love and appreciation to those you care about while still keeping your wallet happy.
Making sure the kids, their teachers, and all your special ones are taken care of can be done. It just takes some time and creativity.
WAFF spoke to Kaeshier Fernandez, a Financial Education Coordinator at Redstone Federal Credit Union. He offered these tips:
- Create your own Valentine’s Day cards: Use construction paper to make large hearts. Write a special note and put it inside. Staple two hearts and fill them with candy.
- Fix a fun dinner at home: You can make your favorite meal and have a picnic on the floor. Use candles and some clear lights to add a romantic flair.
- Make your own chocolate-covered strawberries: All you need are fresh strawberries and chocolate for melting and dipping. You can save as much as $20.
- Buying flowers? Personally arrange your own flowers from the supermarket or wholesale store. You can save $25 or more.
For more ways to save be sure to tune in at noon every Friday for WAFF 48′s “Financial Friday” segment.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.