DeKalb County Schools implement new parenting program

RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new program in DeKalb County is hoping to help parents get more involved in their kids’ lives.
The Parenting Partners Program encourages parents “to be there” for their children.
The 6-week program teaches parents to build confidence and communication skills in their kids.
Ashely Pettyjohn was one of 50 parents who participated and graduated from the program.
“One of the things that I really think resonated with us was not being a distracted parent. We have so much going on from church, to work, to school and we’re always multi-tasking and I think it’s important to step away from the laundry basket and be fully engaged with your children,” said Pettyjohn.
Tara Kirby is the Parent Engagement Specialist at Dekalb County Schools.
She said her main goal is to encourage parents to be more involved with students and provide them with resources to help students succeed.
“My goal is, I just want these parents to feel comfortable coming into school and talking with teachers, talking to administrators and we want them to be leaders in the school and turn around and be leaders in the community,” said Kirby.
Superintendent Jason Barnett said he is excited about the program and looking forward to building stronger relationships within the school system.
50 parents graduated from the first class.
If you are a parent and would like to get registered for the next session, you contact Tara Kirby at tnharris@dekalbk12.org.
