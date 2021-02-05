Another breezy day ahead

Partly cloudy out there, but dry for your Friday morning.
Gusty winds will continue as we go throughout your day today, with highs climbing into the middle to upper 40s for the afternoon hours. North winds today will make temperatures seem a bit chillier, but will die down going into the evening.
Some sunshine periodically today, with clearing skies as we head overnight into Saturday.
We will start off your weekend chilly, with lows in the 30s. A chance at some rain for your Saturday evening, but overall your weekend is looking pleasant.
Monday will be mild in temperature, but the following days bring some cold air to the Valley and the extended forecast.
