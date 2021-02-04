When will North Alabama Medical Center start vaccinating the general public?

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - When will North Alabama Medical Center start distributing COVID vaccines?
That’s a question on the minds of many people in Florence.
NAMC gets phone calls every day, but administrators say they don’t know when the next shipment of COVID vaccine will arrive.
Associate Administrator Casey Willis said that NAMC has placed orders for several thousand more vaccine doses to distribute to the public.
But, those orders still haven’t been filled.
WAFF asked ADPH why the orders haven’t been fulfilled and was told there is not enough supply.
ADPH did confirm the orders are in its system, but couldn’t give a timeline on when they might be filled.
Still, North Alabama Medical Center Staff are ready whenever their order is filled.
“The mood here is, ‘Hey, if we get them in we’ll make them work.’ We’re thinking about a couple of different plans where we can do a drive through capability. We’re not really sure right now, we’re just waiting to get the vaccine. But as soon as soon as we get them it’ll take us about 48 hours to nail our plan down and we’ll be ready to go,” said Willis.
NAMC did receive some vaccine previously.
It was enough to vaccinate staff, and some leftover doses were used for people in the 75 and older group.
