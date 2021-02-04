Warm and cloudy afternoon ahead

HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WAFF) - Mild for your afternoon, with temperatures climbing into the middle to upper 50s. Not a whole lot of sunshine for your day ahead, but gusty south winds will help to keep us warm.
Tonight, rain moves in and temperatures begin to drop overnight into Friday. Rain looks to fizzle out before daybreak Friday morning with winds now from the northwest. Friday will be cold, and breezy.
The weekend looks dry for the most part, and with some sun shining. Back into the 50s for both Saturday and Sunday.
Next week, and the next 10 days brings rain chances and chilly temperatures. We will see a mixture of the 50s, 40s and 30s for highs.
