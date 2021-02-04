School systems prepare for vacinations on Monday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Starting on Monday, Alabama is opening up vaccinations to even more people on the front lines. Specifically, teachers, school staff, and childcare workers. They’ll all eligible for a COVID vaccine.
Lee Willis, the assistant superintendent in Morgan County, and Brian Thomas, the assistant superintendent in DeKalb County say they’ve got a plan in place.
Both Assistant Superintendents made it clear they think the local health departments are doing the best they can, but they’re concerned about actually having vaccines available for the teachers when Monday rolls around. The school systems sent out forms to their employees about whether they would like to receive a vaccination.
Thomas tells me, from those that filled out the form, about 60 percent of Dekalb County school employees are willing to get the shot. In Morgan County, that came out to 40 percent. Willis says, he believes getting these vaccinations out there is critical for everyone involved.
“We want students in school. We know the mental health, not just the educational part of our students, but mental health is also a great concern, says Willis.
“So the sooner we can get our staff members vaccinated to where they feel safe and comfortable, we can allow students in and expand what we do, then the better it will be for our students.”
Both assistant superintendents also tell me that they are prepared to give vaccinations either in-house or they can send employees out to vaccination sites. However, they are encouraging their staff to get the vaccination on their own if possible.
