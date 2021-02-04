New stayAPT Suites, extended-stay hotel brand coming to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - stayAPT Suites, a new extended-stay hotel brand, will soon be breaking ground in Huntsville.
The new hotel will be located at 210 West Park Loop near Cummings Research Park. Representatives from stayAPT Suites said they chose that bustling area for a reason and want to start building as soon as possible.
Huntsville is among 17 cities across the country to pull in this new long-term lodging chain. Every room is 500 square feet and offers an open-concept living room, kitchen and bedroom with either a king bed or two queen beds.
“We like to say we are a game changer in our segment because we truly offer a differentiated product,” said Chief Marketing Officer Jennifer Kearney. “Our suites allow guests to live life normally while they are away from home.”
The suites also feature a sleeper sofa, a lounge chair, a large 55-inch flat screen television and a full kitchen with appliances you would find in a home.
“The reaction we have received from guests to date has been overwhelmingly positive so we are excited to be in Huntsville,” Kearney said. “We are targeting to have 16 to 17 hotels open by the end of 2021 and we have several that are in some sort of development stage right now.”
Don Keum, Executive Vice President of Development said the decision to build in Huntsville was influenced by a variety of factors. Ultimately, his team believes Huntsville is a great market full of business professionals who seek long-term living arrangements. They hope to cater to Redstone Arsenal, U.S. Army and NASA travelers, among others.
“The main driver in Huntsville’s growth is tech jobs, which is very exciting for us...for professional business travelers, long-term lodging is critical,” Keum said.
Although the hotel industry was hit hard by the pandemic, Kearny said it did not have as big of an impact on their business model as you might think.
“The long-term stay segment has certainly outperformed the lodging industry during the pandemic,” Kearney said. “So even when professional business travel goes away, we are still a great option to see different types of customer segments.”
The hotel’s groundbreaking is supposed to happen by the end of February. The hotel should be complete by the end of this year.
“We are very excited to be in Huntsville,” Kearny said. “We think it’s a great market and we are looking forward to serving the businesses and the customers and the travelers in Huntsville.”
For more information check out stayapt.com.
