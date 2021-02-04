Madison County Service Center opening soon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Today, members of the Madison County Commission took a tour of the new services center under construction on North Memorial Parkway and Oakwood Avenue.
WAFF is told the center will open in a couple of weeks and the building will soon be home to several departments.
So, what’s actually going to go inside and what happens to the satellite locations across the county?
That’s the question and concern some of the county commissioners sill have.
During today’s meeting they did NOT announce what satellite stations would close. But they said there would be several.
“Some of the satellites will be closed, some will be left open. These are things that we knew we would work through at this time,” said Chairman Dale Strong.
The service center will be home to several departments including the Tax Accessor, Tax Collector, License Director, Probate Judge, Sales Tax and Voter Registers Office.
Some of these services are currently offered at satellite locations across the county. Several throughout the area still use current standing satellites.
For example, District 1 Commissioner Tom Brandon says the satellite location in Meridianville on Highway 231 needs to stay open even when the services center in Huntsville opens.
“Just from October until this present day there has been over 994 lots approved just in district one alone so the numbers that we have in that area easily justify keeping a satellite office,” said Commissioner Tom Brandon.
Without any traffic it’s about a 20 minute drive from the Meridianville satellite station to the service center in Huntsville.
Depending where you live, the drive could clearly be a little longer.
“The objective of the service center was to put it centrally located where people may have to travel several more miles but yet when they get there there’s sufficient parking and there’s also staff to take care of whatever the need might be,” added Chairman Strong.
Convenience is the topic members of the Madison County Commission say they will discuss and vote on during their next meeting in two weeks.
We could find out what satellite locations will be closed February 17th. When a decision is made will let you know on-air and online.
