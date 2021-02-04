Madison County Schools celebrating 100 days in the classroom

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We’re checking in on some classrooms in Madison County for a very special occasion.
February 3 was Madison County Schools 100th day of school. Rather you’re a student or a teacher, that’s a pretty big milestone, especially during a pandemic.
School District Spokesperson Tim Hall says many of the students and teachers took advantage of the day to have a little fun and dress up as 100-year-olds! Some dressed up in fun outfits you may have seen at your local bingo night.
Hall says some teachers also used the day as an opportunity to teach students a special math lesson.
