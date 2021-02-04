Madison County Schools celebrating 100 days in the classroom

Students celebrating 100 days of school in the Madison County School System (Source: MCS)
By Anna Mahan | February 3, 2021 at 9:05 PM CST - Updated February 3 at 9:08 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We’re checking in on some classrooms in Madison County for a very special occasion.

February 3 was Madison County Schools 100th day of school. Rather you’re a student or a teacher, that’s a pretty big milestone, especially during a pandemic.

School District Spokesperson Tim Hall says many of the students and teachers took advantage of the day to have a little fun and dress up as 100-year-olds! Some dressed up in fun outfits you may have seen at your local bingo night.

Central School using an app to show what some of the children could look like at 100
Central School using an app to show what some of the children could look like at 100 (Source: MCS)
A student wearing an "I love Bingo" shirt!
A student wearing an "I love Bingo" shirt! (Source: MCS)

Hall says some teachers also used the day as an opportunity to teach students a special math lesson.

