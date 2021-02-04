Local school districts prepping for teachers to receive COVID vaccine

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - School systems across north Alabama are working to facilitate vaccines for educators.
Teachers have been moved to phase 1b of getting the COVID-19 vaccine which means they can start receiving the shot as soon as next week
“We’re ready to go as soon as we get the call,” said Muscle Shoals City Schools’ Lead Nurse, Kelley Word.
The Muscle Shoals City School System sent out a survey to its teachers to see who wants the vaccine.
“We’ve had an overwhelming response of teachers excited and ready to get it,” said word.
They have prioritized teachers based on underlying health conditions and ages.
She said they’re working with both Helen Keller Hospital and the Colbert County Health Department to find out when and where teachers will get their first shot of vaccine.
“I think there’s a lot of uncertainty and how quickly we will get that out, so whoever calls us first and works us in we’ll do that,” said Word.
And most of all she says …
“It’s very exciting to think that there’s light at this dark tunnel,” said word.
