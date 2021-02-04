Lee Co. family helps with tornado cleanup in Fultondale, Ala.

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lee County family is stepping up to help people in Fultondale after a tornado tore through the town Jan. 25.
Brenda Clarity and Joshua Morrison just returned from volunteering in Fultondale. They said they helped clean up debris and sort through the wreckage to help families find personal items.
The couple said after seeing the outpouring of support after tornadoes in Beauregard, they felt it was their duty to help others.
“We found people that were walking that were trying to dig through the rubble with their feet cut up that we were able to put shoes on,” said Clarity. “People that were in it were cold up there, they had short sleeves and shorts on. We were able to put clothes on.”
“I’ve been there. I’ve seen my family and friends. And that’s just only right for me to do is give back what little bit I can,” Morrison said.
According to the City of Fultondale, its biggest need at this time is sponsors for hotel rooms and monetary donations.
