Increasing clouds today with rain moving in overnight

Friday looks to be dry, breezy, and cloudy with temperatures into the mid 40s. Gusts of wind from the northwest will be up to 20 to 25 mph. From there we look to have a mild but quiet weekend with temperatures into the low 50s and passing clouds. The rest of the forecast is looking pretty uncertain. The bitter cold that we were anticipating to move in early next week looks like it may stall just to our north. With that said, we could have a wide range in temperatures over the next 5 to 7 days. We will have to watch where the boundary sets up to see where the coldest of the temperatures occur, but just know we could see a big swing in temperatures at some point.