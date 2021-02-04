Increasing clouds today with rain moving in overnight

Happy Thursday! A chilly start again today but we will see a warmer afternoon.
Waking up once again this morning with wind chills into the upper teens and low 20s for parts of the Valley. Temperatures dipped into the 20s and 30s this morning, but wind has picked up overnight and will be strong all day long. South winds will gust at 20 to 30 mph throughout the day today, allowing for warmer temperatures to move in as well. Temperatures will climb into the upper 50s, possibly the 60s for some, this afternoon ahead of a cold front. That front will be responsible for rain and wind this evening and overnight into Friday. Rain will be to the Mississippi/Alabama State Line by 6 pm and progress east from there. Rain totals will range from 1/4 to 1/2 of an inch.
Friday looks to be dry, breezy, and cloudy with temperatures into the mid 40s. Gusts of wind from the northwest will be up to 20 to 25 mph. From there we look to have a mild but quiet weekend with temperatures into the low 50s and passing clouds. The rest of the forecast is looking pretty uncertain. The bitter cold that we were anticipating to move in early next week looks like it may stall just to our north. With that said, we could have a wide range in temperatures over the next 5 to 7 days. We will have to watch where the boundary sets up to see where the coldest of the temperatures occur, but just know we could see a big swing in temperatures at some point.
