Highlands Medical Center health officials administer 300 vaccines

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) -18,000 additional Alabamians were vaccinated for COVID-19 on Wednesday, including hundreds of people who lined up at Highlands Medical Center in Jackson County.
Highlands Medical Center received the shipment of Moderna vaccines on Tuesday.
The Director of Marketing, Wendi Raeuchle told WAFF 48 it was unexpected due to the current shortage of vaccines.
As we know, vaccines are in high demand. On Wednesday, 300 people were able to get their first dose.
Devonna Talley was one of many people who made the trip to Highlands Medical Center to get the Moderna vaccine.
She’s a health care worker and said she wanted to do her part to help protect her family.
”Well, I feel like one it’s a choice, an individual choice, but I want to be as protective as a can so that I can get back to being around my family and friends,” said Talley.
Those who are 75 years of age and older and health care workers were eligible to receive the vaccine.
EMS officials were on sight giving out the vaccines, which Talley said was an easy process and made her feel comfortable.
“It was not a long wait whatsoever, I got the shot, I didn’t even feel the shot going in so I’m excited about it,” said Talley.
Raeuchle said more than 1,400 people have received the vaccine there since December 18.
She said she is hopeful that vaccine distribution will help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
“Our numbers are going to continue to go down, and we are going to see fewer people in the hospital with acute care situations, we are going to see people getting more still wearing a mask, but people will feel a little bit safer to get back to normal as much as they can,” said Raeuchle.
On Friday, February 5th 300 more vaccines will be given out to those who are eligible at the hospital.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.