Falkville man charged with rape in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was recently arrested in connection to a rape case in north Alabama.
In July of 2020, an alleged rape of a juvenile was reported in Decatur. Through further investigation, Michael Lee Tyson, 20, of Falkville, was determined to be the suspect in the case. Tyson was 19 at the time the report was filed.
In September of 2020, Decatur police obtained two warrants for rape in the 2nd degree and production of obscene material.
Tyson was eventually located and arrested in Michigan on January 19, 2021 and was extradited back to Decatur on February 2, 2021.
Tyson was placed in the Morgan County Correctional Facility with a bond set at $15,000.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.