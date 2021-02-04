Decatur-Morgan Hospital receives nearly 3,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - After running out of first doses of Moderna vaccines, Decatur-Morgan Hospital began administering the Pfizer vaccine Feb. 4.
This is a big deal for Morgan County. Decatur-Morgan Hospital has the ultra cold freezers required to store Pfizer doses and not a lot of places that typically administer vaccines do.
Hopefully this will ensure that the hospital can receive a shipment every week consistently.
The hospital received 2,925 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and workers began administering them a few days later.
Decatur-Morgan Hospital president Kelli Powers says administrators are elated to have received this shipment.
Again, this ultra cold freezer the hospital has to store the Pfizer vaccine is key in receiving this shipment. Powers hopes that a Pfizer shipment will come consistently and that they can give up to 500 shots a day.
Although nothing with more shipments is guaranteed, Powers does not want those who have received their first dose already to worry.
“One thing I want everyone to know is that we reserve your second shot. So, I want to make sure that everybody is clear about that that everybody that gets their Moderna or received the Moderna here at the hospital will get their second shot we have it in reserve and then we’re going to get another shipment already to get everybody the second shot of Pfizer so you will get your second shot,” Powers said.
Beginning Feb. 8, people 65 and older will be eligible to receive a vaccine. The hospital is prioritizing appointments to those who sign up online.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.