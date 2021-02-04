Crime Stoppers: Bold burglars in a church parking lot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Thou shall not steal - especially at a church.
Who steals from a church parking lot? The Huntsville Crime Stoppers are hoping you will recognize two women who did just that after pulling off a bust out and bolt.
After busting out of a car window and snatching a purse from the parking lot of Trinity United Methodist Church, Huntsville Police say these two bolted for the Walmart on the South Parkway and apparently they were in a buying mood too.
Do you recognize these bold burglars? Video surveillance shows them using the swiped cards at the store.
If you have any information call the Crime Stoppers at 256-532-7463 or visit www.53crime.org.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.