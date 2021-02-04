Challenger Middle School temporarily moves to remote learning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Challenger Middle School is joining many other schools in the district in the move to emote learning for a while.
CMS will temporarily transition to remote learning beginning Thursday, February 4 through Friday, February 12. This means traditional students will return to campus on Tuesday, February 16 following the Presidents Day holiday.
Officials with the school district released a statement saying they have reviewed several factors that determined the decision to move to remote learning including the number of positive COVID-19 cases, the number of students and staff members in quarantine, and staffing availability.
CMS will serve curbside meals for students on weekdays during the remote learning period.
School leaders say regular instruction will occur as it did during the remote learning period at the beginning of the school year.
Students and families who have any questions are invited to contact their student’s teacher and principal.
