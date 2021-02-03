Victims in deadly Limestone County fire identified by coroner

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Victims in a deadly Limestone County Fire have been identified by the county coroner.
32-year-old Shauna Leary and her 2-year-old daughter Sunshine Reynolds were killed when a home on Jennings Chapel Road caught fire Wednesday morning. Leary was 11-weeks pregnant according to the coroner.
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is helping to investigate the fire.
According to a news release, Leary made it out of the home initially, but died after running back in to try and save her daughter.
The coroner says his initial ruling on their cause of death is smoke inhalation, the victims bodies were taken to the state forensics lab in Huntsville for autopsy.
A cause for the fire hasn’t been released, the State Fire Marshal’s Office is also investigating.
A resident of the home that spoke to WAFF on-scene said that he woke up in a room filled with smoke and had to break through a window to escape. He said four other people lived in the home and were able to get out. He said Shauna Leary’s boyfriend also lived in the home.
