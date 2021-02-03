Two men from Athens facing burglary charges

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men from Limestone County are facing multiple charges after they were arrested on February 2.
Geovannis Rodriguez and Luis Rodriguez are facing charges involving the burglary of Mildred’s Restaurant in Ardmore and for stealing checks from Willow Contracting in Lester.
According to officials from the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Geovannis Rodriguez, 28, of Athens, was charged with possession of a forged instrument in the 3rd degree, and burglary 3rd degree. Deputies say Luis Rodriguez, 32, of Athens, was charged with possession of a forged instrument 3rd degree, burglary 3rd degree, and theft 3rd degree.
Both men are being held in the Limestone County Jail, and bond has not yet been set for either of them.
With the result of these arrests, officials with the Sheriff’s Office anticipates being able to clear up several thefts in Athens and Limestone County.
