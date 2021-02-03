Sunshine and the 40s for your afternoon

Sunny for your afternoon ahead, with mild north winds. Highs are in the middle to upper 40s. Increasing clouds as we head towards evening tonight, with lows dropping into the upper 20s.
Thursday brings with it chances for rain in the afternoon that will increase going into the evening. Temperatures will warm into the 50s, thanks to gusty south winds throughout the afternoon.
Overnight into Friday has a slight chance of snow showers. For your Friday afternoon, temperatures will dip into the 40s once again.
For the next 10 days we will see a mixture of sunshine and rain with temperatures hovering in the 40s and 50s.
