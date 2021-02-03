Staying cold and breezy across the Valley for your Wednesday

After a dry first half of the week, our rain chances start to move back in late tomorrow ahead of a cold front. This next weathermaker will allow for some warmer weather to scoot in for Thursday afternoon. High temperatures will be into the mid to upper 50s for some spots, with the highest temperatures expected in the late evening. Wind will be breezy once again as well, gusting from the south at 15 to 25mph. While rain will be possible into the afternoon Thursday, it is much more likely that we will see rain overnight into Friday. At this point, the heaviest rain is likely to occur during the early part of Friday morning before whittling away into the afternoon. Colder air will filter in behind that, but the moisture should be gone before it gets here. The blast of cold air looks like it may be a little more delayed than we earlier thought. Right now, it looks like it will move in by midweek next week, but signs are that it still might be some of our coldest air in three years! This may bring a chance at some wintry precipitation, but it is still early to tell.