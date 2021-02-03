Sherriff’s office investigating how inmate got COVID-19

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lauderdale County inmate died after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
But how that inmate was infected, is a mystery that the Sheriff’s Office is trying to solve.
Sheriff Singleton said they are testing the other inmates he came in contact with.
Right now they are an waiting on an autopsy to determine if his cause of death was in-fact COVID.
“The question we have is how did he contract it?,” said Singleton.
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said an inmate who was admitted to North Alabama Medical Center early Monday morning after testing positive for COVID-19 died that afternoon.
How he became infected is a mystery because right now, there are no other known cases in the jail.
“He couldn’t have gotten it from another inmate unless someone came in asymptomatic, you know, got in somehow and spread it. The only other possibility is when he was carried out from the hospital on the 26th then he contracted sometime during that excursion outside of the facility,” said Singleton.
Inmates who are booked into the jail are screened by nurses. They have their temperature, oxygen level and blood pressure checked, and then they are put into an isolation cell for 10 days before being put into general population.
Before he was sent to isolation he was in a cell block with 8 to 10 inmates, and after he came back from the hospital he was isolated with another inmate. Each of those inmates are being tested.
“We don’t really have the capability of isolating single inmates. He was in the cell with one other inmate. That inmate is being tested for COVID. Of course he’s already been exposed,” said Singleton.
Sheriff Singleton said he hopes those COVID test results will be back Wednesday.
