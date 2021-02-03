Scottsboro company builds equipment to help store vaccines

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - A North Alabama company is helping in the fight against COVID.
For the past 7 years, Heat Transfer Product Group has served the community of Scottsboro. They manufacture commercial refrigeration equipment.
One of HTPG customers asked that the company put their expertise to work to help store COVID vaccines.
“When we did that we kind of had a call to action not only internally, we reconfigured our factory to be able to supply that demand in such a short time. But also we reached out to our supply chain partners as well because we really needed that as an intricate part because it shuffled the deck on the entire factory,” said Brandon Norris, Director of Operations for HTPG.
He said so far, the company has been able to manufacture 36 condensing units and 96 evaporators to store vaccines.
“So, if we think in laymen terms of a condenser versus an evaporator the evaporator is what is pulling the heat out of the room and the condenser is what is releasing that air to the external air or external to the building,” said Norris.
Norris said so far, their storage equipment has been used to support companies in Mississippi and Kentucky.
Overall, he said it has been a humbling experience to be a part of the process to build life-saving equipment.
“The amount of overtime, the amount of teamwork, the amount of collaboration that we needed externally and internally to be able to accomplish this really was a humbling experience. To be able to come back and say every intricate of these units is helping us be good stewards of the community,” said Norris.
