50s, breezy winds and late rain showers Thursday

Cloud cover will continue to move in overnight tonight with a calm wind, Thursday morning temperatures should be near freezing.
Strong southerly flow will ramp up for the day Thursday with wind gusts over 30 mph possible, skies stay mostly cloudy to overcast with highs in the mid to upper 50s. We will be tracking a cold front coming in Thursday evening and bringing light, scattered rain across the Tennessee Valley. Rain showers will end early Friday morning with winds shifting to the northwest. Temps will gradually fall through the day and the clouds will quickly move out.
The weekend forecast is trending a bit drier with just isolated rain showers possible on Saturday and Sunday, highs will be in the low to middle 50s with breezy winds both days.
Next week is where the forecast gets a bit more tricky as models are having a difficult time grasping how far south an Arctic air mass will actually go, more updates will follow on-air, online and on the WAFF48 Weather App.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.