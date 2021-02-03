Retired RN returns to work to help with COVID-19 vaccinations in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Getting the vaccine to as many Alabamians as quickly as possible takes a lot of people working together.
One North Alabama woman is answering that call for help by coming out of retirement.
Kathi Sutton spent 33 years working at Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children until she retired last January. But a few months ago she decided to rejoin the effort.
Sutton is just one of many retired RNs, nationwide, getting back to work.
“This has been one of the most fulfilling things that I have done.”
After three decades in nursing, retired Registered Nurse Kathi Sutton says the drive to help doesn’t stop, so she got back to work.
“It’s hard to sit by and watch something happen and not be able to step in and help,” Sutton said.
And on the first day of the vaccine clinic at John Hunt Park, Sutton was there.
So far, around 6,800 people have their COVID-19 vaccine at John Hunt Park. And Sutton has given out hundreds of those.
“I cannot keep count. It’s six doses per vile. I couldn’t even begin to guess how many that’s been. Hundreds. Hundreds over the past few weeks,” she said.
Syvlia Scott, who celebrated her 100th birthday last September, sat down Tuesday for hers.
“Oh how wonderful, I’m so happy that she thought of us. I think it’s terrific that you are still committed to helping people,” Scott said.
And Scott says she encourages other Alabamians to sign up as well.
“I would suggest that everybody who is walking and breathing get the vaccine,” Scott said.
“It’s been so much fun to hear peoples’ stories of the desire for all of us to come back and help. We’re here because we want to help people. it’s just who we are,” Sutton said.
