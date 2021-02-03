Milkshake bars, Oscar Moon’s, The Yard headed to Madison County

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Two new milkshake bars are headed to north Alabama, Oscar Moon’s in Huntsville and The Yard in Madison are slated to open in Spring of 2021.
In reverse of a hit pop song from the early 2000′s, The Yard is bringing all of it’s milkshakes to Madison County.
The Yard Milkshake Bar will open at Town Madison in April. The Yard gained popularity with its artistic and delicious milkshake creations which you’ve probably seen while scrolling on Instagram over the years.
Town Madison will be the newest location to feature these pint-sized mason jars filled with ice cream, edible cookie dough with build-your-own milkshake or sundae options. It is also known for its signature creations like the Cereal Killer, Mermaid and the Cookie Monster.
This sweet shop features 34 flavors of ice cream, 60 toppings, 8 edible Cookie Doughs as well as vegan, lactose and gluten free options!
Oscar Moon’s Milkshake Bar is the newest addition to Stovehouse with plans to open in early Spring.
When you open the doors to this shake shop, get ready to take a step back in time. Oscar Moon’s milkshake bar will serve up frozen treats and a nostalgic experience that will make you feel like you’re in a Norman Rockwell painting.
The Oscar Moon’s “soda jerks” begin by hand-dipping, Alabama-made, Blue Bell ice cream, they then drizzle an array or sweet ingredients, then dish out hand-spun shakes, malts, floats and more!
Your tasty treat can be enjoyed at the old-fashioned soda bar or anywhere throughout Stovetop’s campus.
“Since this room is part of an adaptive reuse project, we used reclaimed materials that were part of the Martin Stove building that was built in 1929,” says Stovehouse partner Danny Yancey. “From the weathered metal ceiling to vintage lighting and decor, it feels like an authentic, but updated, small-town soda fountain. Add to that our turquoise counter, cushy yellow bar stools, Chuck Berry on the radio ... and it feels like stepping back in time to your happy place.”
Oscar Moon’s plans to open its doors to the public in early spring 2021. The story of Oscar Moon and a mouth-watering menu preview can be seen at www.OscarMoons.com
