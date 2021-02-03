Madison County leaders are requesting better vaccine plans for Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Failing to plan, is planning to fail. That’s the message today from Madison County commission Chairman Dale Strong.
He sent a letter to leaders at the Alabama Department of Public Health outlining what he believes should be done to better prepare Madison County for vaccine distribution.
WAFF was bale to read the letter that was sent to ADPH area administrator Judy Smith.
In the letter, Strong says he is aware of the current vaccine shortage, but he wants health officials to have mass vaccine locations throughout the country, to make it easy for everyone to get the shot when it’s available.
He says that process is working in other states and it’s now time for Madison County to follow suit.
”In Florida, they have set up about 150 mass vaccine locations. It has worked well. I think if you see something that works well why not do it in our community,” said Dale Strong.
In this letter, Chairman Strong says he has talked with leaders at several venues who are willing to open their doors to be a mass vaccination location including Toyota Field home of the Trash Pandas, Sharon Johnston Park and several community centers throughout the county.
“What many people don’t understand is that 112,000 people live in unincorporated Madison County. We have to take this vaccine to the people and what we’re wanting to do is make more locations available and I’m asking the Alabama Department of Public Health to train those that need to be trained so that whenever the vaccine are made available we can do this expeditiously,” said Strong.
He knows health officials, doctors and nurses are working hard and doing their best. He just wants to see a plan outlined. In his two page letter, he offered a plan to help with the vaccine rollout.
“Don’t wait until the vaccine all get here and then start trying to prepare. Now is the time to prepare and hope that Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna that we can get more,” Strong added.
Health officials in Madison County will be holding another news conference tomorrow at noon addressing the pandemic and the vaccine supply.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.