Highlands Medical Center giving 600 COVID-19 vaccines, first come, first served
Highlands Medical Centers (Source: waff)
By Anna Mahan | February 2, 2021 at 6:36 PM CST - Updated February 2 at 6:36 PM

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Highlands Medical Center announced Tuesday it received an unexpected delivery of additional COVID-19 vaccines!

The medical center will be administering vaccines to residents of the community on two different days.

Healthcare workers will give 300 vaccines on Wednesday, February 3 and 300 vaccines on Friday, February 5 in the main lobby at HMC beginning at 9 a.m.

Officials with HMC say healthcare workers and people 75+ are eligible for the vaccine on these days.

The vaccine will be first come first served, while supplies last. You are asked to bring a photo ID and insurance card.

Unexpected Arrival of COVID-19 Vaccine at HMC!!! We are very happy to be able to give more vaccines to the residents...

Posted by Highlands Medical Center | Scottsboro, Alabama on Tuesday, February 2, 2021

