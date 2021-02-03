Highlands Medical Center giving 600 COVID-19 vaccines, first come, first served

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Highlands Medical Center announced Tuesday it received an unexpected delivery of additional COVID-19 vaccines!
The medical center will be administering vaccines to residents of the community on two different days.
Healthcare workers will give 300 vaccines on Wednesday, February 3 and 300 vaccines on Friday, February 5 in the main lobby at HMC beginning at 9 a.m.
Officials with HMC say healthcare workers and people 75+ are eligible for the vaccine on these days.
The vaccine will be first come first served, while supplies last. You are asked to bring a photo ID and insurance card.
